Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 50 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases; 462 total

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 50 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 462.

As of April 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., 12,545 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 462 positive, 12,083 negative and four deaths.

*CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (66), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (12), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (1), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (38), Kanawha (69), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (30), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (68), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (18), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).