Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 6 new COVID-19 related deaths; 192 new positive cases

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on September 4, 2020, there have been 448,720 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,037 total cases and 243 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Mingo County, an 84-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 81-year old male from Kanawha County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest condolences are extended at this time of grief.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (34), Berkeley (819), Boone (151), Braxton (9), Brooke (98), Cabell (564), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (9), Fayette (377), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (126), Hardy (75), Harrison (287), Jackson (208), Jefferson (378), Kanawha (1,582), Lewis (36), Lincoln (124), Logan (511), Marion (224), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (331), Mineral (146), Mingo (266), Monongalia (1,294), Monroe (127), Morgan (40), Nicholas (56), Ohio (292), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (323), Raleigh (386), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (34), Summers (21), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (280), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (318), Wyoming (70).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will be providing a COVID-19 briefing today at 1:00 PM.

