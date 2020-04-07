Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 67 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases; 412 total

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 67 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 412.
As of April 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., 12,059 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 412 positive, 11,647 negative and four deaths.
*CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (3), Berkeley (57), Brooke (1), Cabell (11), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (19), Jefferson (31), Kanawha (61), Lewis (1), Logan (7), Marion (25), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (2), Mercer (5), Mineral (3), Monongalia (60), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (1).
