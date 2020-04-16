Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 723 positive COVID-19 cases in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 16, 2020, there have been 18,027 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 723 positive, 17,304 negative and 12 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (102), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (26), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (34), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (91), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (6), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (69), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (25), Wyoming (1).

Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 4:15 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com