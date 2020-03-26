Coronavirus in West Virginia: WV has 52 positive cases; 13 more from yesterday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday evening.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, there are currently 52 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

Berkeley (2)

Hancock (1)

Harrison (3)

Jackson (4)

Jefferson (3)

Kanawha (5)

Logam (1)

Marion (1)

Marshall (2)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (18)

Ohio (2)

Preston (2)

Putnam (2)

Raleigh (1)

Tucker (2)

Wood (1)

DHHR says there are 19 pending cases with 1,031 negative cases.

Earlier today, Gov. Jim Justice announced due to coronavirus concerns schools that schools in WV would be closed until April 20.

Gov. Justice also recommended the state tax commissioner to extend the tax filing deadline to July 15.