Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In West Virginia:WV DHHR reports six new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va.(WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 21, 2020, there have been 22,763 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 914 positive, 21,849 negative and 26 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (134), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (91), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).

Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter