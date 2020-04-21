Coronavirus In West Virginia:WV DHHR reports six new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va.(WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 21, 2020, there have been 22,763 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 914 positive, 21,849 negative and 26 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (134), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (91), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).

Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com