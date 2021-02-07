Coronavirus in WV: 10 deaths and 518 additional cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 7, 2021, there have been 1,992,366 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 124,708 total cases and 2,129 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 94-year old male from Upshur County, a 76-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Raleigh County, a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Hardy County, an 84-year old male from Marshall County, a 78-year old female from Mingo County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, and a 69-year old male from Gilmer County.

“Each death reported is a somber reminder that COVID-19 is still among us,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to their loved ones and ask all West Virginians to follow the guidelines to protect each other.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,153), Berkeley (9,199), Boone (1,481), Braxton (756), Brooke (1,943), Cabell (7,298), Calhoun (216), Clay (361), Doddridge (431), Fayette (2,497), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,015), Greenbrier (2,317), Hampshire (1,448), Hancock (2,535), Hardy (1,243), Harrison (4,621), Jackson (1,607), Jefferson (3,438), Kanawha (11,398), Lewis (914), Lincoln (1,162), Logan (2,542), Marion (3,501), Marshall (2,901), Mason (1,705), McDowell (1,296), Mercer (4,001), Mineral (2,526), Mingo (2,002), Monongalia (7,347), Monroe (904), Morgan (884), Nicholas (1,097), Ohio (3,474), Pendleton (598), Pleasants (778), Pocahontas (568), Preston (2,463), Putnam (3,953), Raleigh (4,338), Randolph (2,268), Ritchie (579), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,039), Tucker (476), Tyler (589), Upshur (1,570), Wayne (2,475), Webster (274), Wetzel (1,028), Wirt (331), Wood (6,689), Wyoming (1,661).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay County in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.