Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in WV: 10th death reported; confirmed cases near 700

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the state’s tenth death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The individual was a 62-year-old male from Marion County. No other information was released by the state.

Confirmed cases has jumped to 694 in the Mountain State, as of 5:00 p.m. April 14. Negative results have come back for 16,530 West Virginians.

Across the Ohio Valley, Two more residents tested positive in Wetzel County while Tyler County reported a new coronavirus case on Tuesday.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (99), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (29), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (31), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (3), Ohio (25), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (60), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (1).

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter