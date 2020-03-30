Coronavirus in WV: 145 positive cases reported across 27 counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases in West Virginia on Monday.

That brings the total to 145 positive cases in the Mountain State, as of March 30. However, 3,682 state residents have tested negative for the virus.

State officials announced the first death on Sunday. The victim was identified as a 88-year-old female in Marion County.

The following counties in West Virginia have positive cases:

Berkeley (14)

Cabell (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hancock (3)

Harrison (10)

Jackson (8)

Jefferson (6)

Kanawha (23)

Logan (2)

Marion (5)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (31)

Morgan (1)

Ohio (9)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (2)

Putnam (4)

Raleigh (3)

Randolph (1)

Roane (2)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (1)

Wirt (1)

Wood (2)

