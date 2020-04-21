Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in WV: 15 new positive cases, no additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 during their 5:00 p.m. update.

The additional cases increase the overall confirmed to 929 in the Mountain State. The statewide death doll remains at 26 as no new deaths were reported on April 21.

Gov. Jim Justice closed all schools in West Virginia for the remainder of the academic year.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (118), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (103), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (136), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (33), Wyoming (1).

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources – April 21, 5PM

