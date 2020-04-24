Coronavirus in WV: 22 new positive cases; tops 1,000 confirmed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Health officials made the announcement Friday evening with 22 new positive cases reported. That brought the overall total to 1,010 confirmed cases.

No new deaths were reported April 24 and continues to stand at 32.

437 state residents have fully recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced one new positive case Friday, making it 26 total. However, it is not reflected in the 5 p.m. update provided by the WV DHHR.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (129), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (116), Jefferson (70), Kanawha (147), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (9), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (12), Mingo (2), Monongalia (97), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (25), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (36), Wyoming (1).

