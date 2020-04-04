Coronavirus in WV: 45 new positive cases, nears 300 total

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 45 new coronavirus cases during their Saturday update.

As of 10 a.m., 282 state residents have tested positive for COVID-19, along with two deaths. No new deaths were reported on Saturday.

Although not reflected in the updated statistics, health officials did announce a new positive case in Ohio County on Saturday.

Across the Ohio Valley, there was another case confirmed in Hancock County, bringing the total to six. Brooke, Marshall and Wetzel counties remain at 0, 4 and 2, respectively.

Counties with confirmed cases of coronavirus include: Barbour (2), Berkeley (49), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (19), Jackson (13), Jefferson (17), Kanawha (80), Logan (5), Marion (13), Marshall (4), Mason (4), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (40), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (5), Putnam (5), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (3), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (7).

