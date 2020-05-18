Coronavirus in WV: Cases cross 1,500 mark; 68th COVID death reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 11 additional cases Monday evening, bringing total confirmed to 1,502.

The Mountain State’s 68th coronavirus-related death was also announced. The individual was a 86-year-old female from Kanawha County.

The cumulative percentage for positive test results remains under two percent at 1.93

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (215), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (31), Harrison (35), Jackson (135), Jefferson (101), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (12), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

