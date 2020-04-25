Coronavirus in WV: Confirmed cases increase to 1,020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed ten new positive cases during their Saturday 10 a.m. COVID-19 update.

1,020 Mountain State residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. There has also been 32 deaths in West Virginia that were related to the virus.

The WV DHHR is expected to provide another coronavirus update at 5 p.m.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (129), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (124), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (146), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (9), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (12), Mingo (2), Monongalia (97), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

