Coronavirus in WV: DHHR confirms 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 143 new additional cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 29, 2020, there have been 426,074 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,967 total cases and 212 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 40-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Taylor County, an 86-year old male from Logan County, a 52-year old male from Wayne County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Grant County, a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Monroe County, a 77-year old male from Monroe County, and an 88-year old female from Nicholas County. “Each death reported is a heartbreaking reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies as we mourn this loss to both the families and our state.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (794), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (524), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (247), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (91), Hancock (121), Hardy (72), Harrison (263), Jackson (200), Jefferson (352), Kanawha (1,363), Lewis (32), Lincoln (113), Logan (476), Marion (216), Marshall (133), Mason (101), McDowell (70), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (232), Monongalia (1,093), Monroe (114), Morgan (37), Nicholas (50), Ohio (290), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (139), Putnam (274), Raleigh (346), Randolph (222), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (246), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (66).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Grant, Mason, and McDowell counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.