Coronavirus In WV: DHHR confirms 119 new COVID-19 cases; one additional death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m. on August 2, 2020, there have been 291,071 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,854 total cases and 117 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 79-year old male from Kanawha County. “We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (633/22), Boone (77/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (319/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (129/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (76/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (95/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (192/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (284/5), Kanawha (809/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (67/1), Logan (148/0), Marion (172/4), Marshall (123/2), Mason (46/0), McDowell (36/1), Mercer (164/0), Mineral (108/2), Mingo (125/2), Monongalia (900/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (252/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (166/1), Raleigh (183/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (182/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (224/11), Wyoming (23/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hancock County in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.