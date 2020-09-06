Coronavirus in WV: DHHR confirms 123 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on September 6, 2020, there have been 458,180 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,412 total cases and 246 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Logan County, and a 68-year old male from Monroe County. “As many West Virginians are growing tired of the thought of COVID-19, we must, more than ever, stay vigilant in our efforts to prevent further spread and realize that the virus is among us,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to these families for their profound loss.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (825), Boone (154), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (580), Calhoun (17), Clay (29), Doddridge (11), Fayette (412), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (125), Hardy (75), Harrison (297), Jackson (211), Jefferson (388), Kanawha (1,686), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (520), Marion (227), Marshall (133), Mason (119), McDowell (74), Mercer (349), Mineral (146), Mingo (276), Monongalia (1,371), Monroe (136), Morgan (40), Nicholas (57), Ohio (296), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (340), Raleigh (390), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (36), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (285), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (322), Wyoming (71).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Marion and counties in this report.

