Coronavirus in WV: DHHR confirms 163 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on September 7, 2020, there have been 461,558 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,575 total cases and 247 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 86-year old female from Kanawha County. “On this Labor Day, we must remember those West Virginians who have lost their lives,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to all affected by COVID-19.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (831), Boone (157), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (589), Calhoun (18), Clay (29), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (76), Harrison (301), Jackson (217), Jefferson (389), Kanawha (1,731), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (519), Marion (230), Marshall (134), Mason (120), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (147), Mingo (280), Monongalia (1,401), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (57), Ohio (297), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (350), Raleigh (391), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (46), Wayne (298), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (72).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Logan County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.