Coronavirus In WV DHHR reports record number of COVID-19 related deaths 31; Record number of cases 1,402

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 9, 2020, there have been 1,250,368 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 58,462 total cases and 901 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Wayne County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old male from Wyoming County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, a 54-year old male from Mineral County, a 64-year old male from Mineral County, an 83-year old female from Mineral County, a 94-year old female from Mineral County, a 64-year old female from Mineral County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 49-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Gilmer County, an 89-year old female from Putnam County, an 80-year old male from Putnam County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old male from Hardy County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 88-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Ritchie County, and a 78-year old male from Wood County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (540), Berkeley (4,122), Boone (753), Braxton (154), Brooke (891), Cabell (3,581), Calhoun (92), Clay (170), Doddridge (152), Fayette (1,284), Gilmer (228), Grant (520), Greenbrier (721), Hampshire (516), Hancock (1,085), Hardy (441), Harrison (1,794), Jackson (834), Jefferson (1,677), Kanawha (6,599), Lewis (298), Lincoln (507), Logan (1,169), Marion (1,127), Marshall (1,570), Mason (705), McDowell (700), Mercer (1,617), Mineral (1,733), Mingo (1,075), Monongalia (3,796), Monroe (438), Morgan (387), Nicholas (455), Ohio (1,873), Pendleton (147), Pleasants (139), Pocahontas (281), Preston (903), Putnam (2,353), Raleigh (1,894), Randolph (837), Ritchie (219), Roane (223), Summers (307), Taylor (447), Tucker (207), Tyler (194), Upshur (587), Wayne (1,238), Webster (94), Wetzel (489), Wirt (144), Wood (3,248), Wyoming (907).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold a coronavirus briefing at 11 AM.

