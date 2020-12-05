CORONAVIRUS IN WV: Marshall County adds 47 new positive cases

Marshall County, W.Va (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department is announcing the confirmation of 47 new positive and 8 new probable COVID-19 cases.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 1253 confirmed cases and 193 probable cases, 387 of which are in isolation at home, 12 hospitalized, 33 associated deaths and 1015 whom have been released from isolation.

Due to Marshall County remaining in an elevated status, the Health Department will continue with the listed testing.

12/5/2020 10am – 2pm

12/7/2020 10am – 2pm

12/8/2020 10am – 2pm

12/9/2020 10am – 2pm

12/10/2020 10am – 2pm

12/11/2020 10am – 2pm

All testing to be conducted at the Health Department.