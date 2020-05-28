Coronavirus In WV: Mountain State at at 2.11 % positive cases

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wednesday morning at the Marshall County Courthouse, John Marshall High School teacher TJ Romick dropped off the 250 face shields he made in the school’s MIT certified Fab Lab. Marshall County Clerk Jan Pest contacted Romick about making the safeguards.

While Pest says Marshall County poll officials won’t be required to wear face coverings on Election Day, they can if they choose. “Masks will also be available, but I wanted to make sure there was another option for our workers when voters head to the polls on Tuesday, June 9th,” Pest explained.