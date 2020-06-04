https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Coronavirus In WV: Mountain State cumulative percent positive test results rate drops back below 2%

Coronavirus

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)  The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive results rate is listed at 1.97%.

As of 10 a.m., June 4, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 106,049 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,092 total cases, 1,399 recoveries and 78 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases (listed as Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (321/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (67/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (6/0), Fayette (52/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (197/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (19/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (46/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (124/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (9/0), Ohio (47/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter