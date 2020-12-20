Coronavirus in WV: six deaths and 1127 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 20, 2020, there have been 1,386,096 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 72,342 total cases and 1,128 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 57-year old male from Randolph County, a 72-year old female from Taylor County, an 84-year old male Marion County, an 86-year old male from Grant County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 72-year old female from Grant County.

“Words cannot convey the despair we feel over each and every life lost to this terrible virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of these West Virginians.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (608), Berkeley (5,193), Boone (911), Braxton (223), Brooke (1,169), Cabell (4,451), Calhoun (115), Clay (230), Doddridge (203), Fayette (1,495), Gilmer (272), Grant (651), Greenbrier (1,131), Hampshire (810), Hancock (1,546), Hardy (622), Harrison (2,377), Jackson (1,007), Jefferson (2,054), Kanawha (7,666), Lewis (398), Lincoln (641), Logan (1,389), Marion (1,443), Marshall (1,781), Mason (897), McDowell (809), Mercer (2,177), Mineral (1,989), Mingo (1,214), Monongalia (4,668), Monroe (542), Morgan (534), Nicholas (566), Ohio (2,214), Pendleton (221), Pleasants (285), Pocahontas (315), Preston (1,296), Putnam (2,643), Raleigh (2,327), Randolph (983), Ritchie (287), Roane (253), Summers (358), Taylor (572), Tucker (271), Tyler (282), Upshur (710), Wayne (1,481), Webster (121), Wetzel (588), Wirt (175), Wood (4,163), Wyoming (1,015).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Roane County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing pop-up events are scheduled for Monday, December 21, 2020 in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Clay, Hardy, Logan, Mineral, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

Additional free testing, such as recurring testing and pharmacy drive-through offerings are listed on the testing map at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. The map is sortable by county.