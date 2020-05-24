Coronavirus in WV: Slight increase; active cases remain under 600

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases was reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Sunday evening.
However, active cases remain under 600 at 570. No additional deaths were announced as well.
On Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice is expected to reopen zoos, cabins and lodges and bars at 50 percent capacity across the Mountain State. This is part of Week 5 of his statewide ‘Comeback’ plan.
Spas, pools and indoor amusement parks will follow next Saturday, May 30.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (276/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/1), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (17/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/2), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (150/3), Kanawha (209/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (120/4), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (39/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (15/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).
