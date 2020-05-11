Coronavirus in WV: Three additional deaths, positive tests results continue decline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed three additional coronavirus-related deaths in West Virginia Monday evening.

Victims include a 70-year-old female from Jackson County, 89-year-old male from Kanawha County and a 56-year-old female from Nicholas County.

DHHR Cabinet Secretary, Bill J. Crouch released the following statement regarding the deaths:

It’s with great sadness that we announce three more deaths as a result of COVID-19. Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary

Despite the increase in deaths, the cumulative percent of positive tests results continues to decline. It currently sits at 2.13 percent.

Only three new cases were reported in the 5 p.m. coronavirus update. As of May 11, there has been 1,369 positive cases in the Mountain State.

Gov. Jim Justice announced that indoor dining at restaurants will resume Thursday, May 21, as well as major specialty retailers.

The governor is expected to deliver another COVID-19 briefing sometime Tuesday.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (22), Mingo (3), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

