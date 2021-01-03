Coronavirus in WV: three deaths and 1731 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 3, 2021, there have been 1,542,793 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 91,058 total cases and 1,376 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old female from Wood County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, and an 87-year old female from Wood County.

“While we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginia life lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we extend our sympathies to these families, we must do everything we can to stop the pandemic.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (825), Berkeley (6,573), Boone (1,098), Braxton (561), Brooke (1,488), Cabell (5,491), Calhoun (141), Clay (268), Doddridge (269), Fayette (1,865), Gilmer (431), Grant (803), Greenbrier (1,612), Hampshire (1,038), Hancock (1,996), Hardy (826), Harrison (3,152), Jackson (1,239), Jefferson (2,492), Kanawha (9,008), Lewis (571), Lincoln (817), Logan (1,772), Marion (2,042), Marshall (2,201), Mason (1,084), McDowell (1,021), Mercer (3,081), Mineral (2,139), Mingo (1,526), Monongalia (5,578), Monroe (699), Morgan (682), Nicholas (732), Ohio (2,627), Pendleton (328), Pleasants (591), Pocahontas (367), Preston (1,773), Putnam (3,114), Raleigh (2,891), Randolph (1,224), Ritchie (375), Roane (323), Summers (482), Taylor (741), Tucker (348), Tyler (387), Upshur (999), Wayne (1,768), Webster (169), Wetzel (734), Wirt (238), Wood (5,231), Wyoming (1,227).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the Dashboard Overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.