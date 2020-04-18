Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in WV: Two new deaths reported; 825 positive cases total

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported the 17th and 18th coronavirus-related deaths in the state Saturday evening.

According to officials, the victims are described as a 83-year-old male and 88-year-old woman from Jackson County. Both individuals were affiliated with an area nursing home.

We grieve with these families during their time of loss.

Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR

Health officials also announced an additional 40 positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 825 confirmed in the Mountain State.

This report represents data confirmed by the WV DHHR, as 5:00 p.m. April 18.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (107), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (30), Fayette (4), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (70), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (111), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (84), Monroe (4), Morgan (8), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (75), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (29), Wyoming (1).

