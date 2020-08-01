Coronavirus: Lingering Effects of the Virus

Indiana (CBS)–As Hoosiers continue to recover from the coronavirus, some are finding those pesky symptoms linger long after the virus has left their system, while others are seeing permanent damage.

COVID symptoms can linger as they did for Ron and his wife who both defeated the illness.

“Mom is definitely permanent; she lost 85 percent of her hearing in her right ear and 15% in her left ear,” says Jason.

“His lungs its not a matter of if but when he gets pneumonia,” Jason says about his father.

“A lot of the symptoms are coming from being so ill and in the hospital”

Dr. Sikandar Khan is pulmonology and critical care physician at IU Health



“It can also manifest as part of post intensive care syndrome, so patients having anxiety, PTSD symptoms, depression, weakness, pain and quality of life impairments,” he says.

Molly Thomas can’t remember a TV show she just watched.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked my husband if he’s fed the dogs.”

In interviews, Dr. Anthony Fauci has called these cognitive issues similar to some post viral syndromes.

“I didn’t know there was any neurological issues at all until I called the doctor, Thomas says.”

Thomas walks into walls.

“In hallways in my own house”

He can’t smell or taste yet

“I ate a whole jalapeño,” he says.

“There are going to be some patients again who are going to have more difficulty thinking and it may take them up to two years to completely heal up, ” Dr. Khan says.

Thankfully, Dr. Khan has seen success with some symptoms at their COVID-19 survivor clinic.

“We anticipate the symptoms will resolve but how long it takes is really based on each individual patients recovery”

Ron says he’s learned what’s important to him.

“Take every day for what it’s worth.”