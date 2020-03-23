Coronavirus prompts shutdown enforcement in Belmont County

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County law enforcement officials are stepping it up, now that Governor Mike Dewine has ordered a shutdown for all of Ohio.

The Stay-at-Home Order is mandatory, and Governor DeWine says if you don’t need to go, you shouldn’t, which may lower Coronavirus exposure. If you have an essential reason to leave the house, such as going to the store, picking up medicine and groceries, that’s okay. You can still go outside and walk, as long as you’re keeping a social distance of at least 6 feet.

Belmont County is one of the several counties included in this order.

The sheriff says law enforcement has been working with the local health department to make sure the community is aware of these new guidelines. Belmont County law enforcement will only step in, given very extreme cases where these guideline are being violated. They may report the prosecutor, if it gets to that point, and charges may then be filed.

This is a very serious situation. that is very new to us. I’ve got 40 years in law enforcement that I’ve never had to deal with. It’s going to take the health of our people, of our community. David Lucas, Belmont County Sherriff

There have been two confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Belmont County so far.

Governor’s DeWine’s order is slated to be in effect Monday, March 23rd at 11:59pm, which should last by the end of the day Monday, April 6 until further notice.

