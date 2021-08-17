Could a fake vaccine card land you in jail?

(WTRF) – As COVID-19 cases spike across the country, there’s a new problem.

People are trying to get their hands on fake vaccine cards, but lying about getting the shots could mean time in jail.

There is a new surge, an unfortunate surge, in counterfeit COVID cards. Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader (D)

Fake vaccine cards may not seem like they can lead to major consequences, but using or making them comes with it’s own set of legal charges.

Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard, if you make a fake card you could end up in prison.

You could be imprisoned for up to five years imprisonment for falsely using a government seal and if anybody’s looked at those cards, they do have a CDC seal. Randolph J. Bernard, Acting U.S. Attorney

Add more jail time for creating and distributing the card.

That could be wire fraud which is up to 20 years imprisonment. Randolph J. Bernard, Acting U.S. Attorney

Even just using one for your benefit can tack more onto a sentence.

If they were using it to gain government services, for example healthcare services, that’s another five year offense. Randolph J. Bernard, Acting U.S. Attorney

He said if you don’t want to get the vaccine, you just have to deal with the consequences.

If you don’t want to get the vaccine, that’s fine. You just have to deal with the repercussions which include masking and testing. That seems to be a fair trade compared to going to prison or being fined. Randolph J. Bernard, Acting U.S. Attorney

The FBI explained buying one of these counterfeit cards could come with other unexpected problems because the seller then has your financial information.

Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer said he wants the federal government to get involved to stop this problem in its tracks.

am urging a federal crackdown on these counterfeit COVID cards. Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader (D)

So before you buy or make a fake COVID vaccine card, think of the consequences it carries.