County alert system map shows three Northern Panhandle counties as “red”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services released its county alert system map for Saturday, and it shows three Northern Panhandle counties in a red advisory.
The red counties are Brooke, Hancock and Tyler.
There are three orange counties: Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel.
The West Virginia Department of Education will release its education map this evening.
Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.
- EXCLUSIVE: A guided walk-through of the White House decked out for the holidays
- Case heard by Capitol Building Commission to remove Stonewall Jackson statue
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: two deaths and 1066 new cases
- MAGA protesters chant ‘Destroy the GOP’ at pro-Trump rally, boo Republican senate candidates
- COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic effort
.