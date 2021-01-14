County health departments are scrambling to carry out governor’s updated vaccine plans

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Many people were delighted to hear West Virginia’s governor say Wednesday that the 70-and-up age group can start getting their COVID 19 vaccinations.

But, some county health department officials say the announcement took them by surprise.

On one hand, they’re pleased, because they say their goal is to “get vaccine into arms”, but they say at this point they lack one important thing; the vaccine.

In Marshall County, they still have a lot of people in the 80-and-up age category who haven’t been able to get their vaccine yet.

The shipments they have gotten are less plentiful than anticipated.

People are still frustrated about the telephone sign-up process.

So, to hear that the 70-and-up age group is being added was a little surprising, since a lot of people in the 80-and up group still haven’t gotten theirs.

No they have not. The governor dropped it down to the 70s, so we will take anyone 70 and older, including that 80 and older group. We will set up a call center again, hopefully next week, once we hear that the clinic’s been approved, and we’ll get these folks registered with appointments. Mark Ackermann, Threat Preparedness Director, Marshall County Health Department

Ackermann said the next vaccination event will be large.

It will involve Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties, all in one location. The goal is to vaccinate 500 people in one day.

It could happen as early as Friday, January 22.

Officials have been told that if they submit an event plan that the state approves, the vaccine will arrive.

Ackermann urges people not to try to beat the reservation system by having other people calling for them to make sure they get a time slot.

We hear people saying they have eight or ten people calling for them and that ties the lines up. Last time, we had multiple people making an appointment for the same individual. Mark Ackermann, Threat Preparedness Director, Marshall County Health Department

He also asks people not to call the main health department number just to ask about upcoming vaccine clinics. He said they’ll get the work out through the media when it’s time, and provide a number to call.

Ackermann said says health department personnel are already swamped, doing contact tracing and checking on COVID cases.