Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

County health director confirms 2nd Ohio coronavirus death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio county health official has confirmed the second coronavirus-related death in the state.

The Sandusky Register reports Erie County Health Commissioner Pete Schade says an 85-year-old man on a ventilator died Friday afternoon.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced that a 76-year-old Toledo-area attorney was the state’s first death.

And the Miami County Health Department said Friday that 11 residents of Koester Pavilion Assisted Living Facility in southwest Ohio have tested positive for the virus.

Tests are still pending for another 21 people.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter