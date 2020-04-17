Couple hasn’t seen their preemie twins in NICU for weeks because of coronavirus lockdown

(CNN) – “My fear is that they have forgotten us.”

It has been just about five weeks since Kendra Berry-Stankovich and her husband Michael have seen their twin baby girls in person.

“It happened so fast,” Kendra said. “The first restrictions came within the first three weeks of their life.”

Danica and Quinnlyn were born on Feb. 20 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in Pennsylvania. They were early at 31 weeks.

The twins were transferred to a separate hospital before later being returned to Einstein Montgomery, closer to the family’s home. But the every day NICU visits lasted just a week and a half because COVID-19 had just gripped the region.

“They called us and said we couldn’t come back, the hospital has been on full lockdown,” Kendra said.

That call came on March 13. Kendra and Michael have not been given access to their girls since.

“The nurses have been wonderful,” she said. “They Facetime with us when they can. They send us pictures.”

The crucial skin to skin contact has not been able to happen though.

“I said, ‘I still want to nurse, can I still come in’ and they said, ‘No, you are going to have to pump from home and bring it in and drop it off.’”

Its a reality that Kendra and Michael couldn’t have foreseen but that they want other expectant parents to be prepared for something like this just in case.

“I feel bad for our older kids too because they haven’t been able to see the girls yet,” Michael said.

These parents encourage others to advocate for themselves and for their babies to help get them home as soon as possible.

“They’ll be 2 months on Monday,” he said.

Kendra and Michael have not been given an exact date of when their babies will be able to come home but they are hopeful it is now days away instead of weeks.