COVID-19 and College: Info you need to know to get back to campus

(WTRF) – When do classes start?

Do I have to wear a masks?

Will my classes change?

How will move-in work?

Our state’s colleges and universities have plenty of questions to answer as they put plans in place to adjust each aspect of student life to keep students safe.

We miss them. You would be surprised how much joy and life they bring to us as well. It’s why we do what we do and when they’re not here we really miss them. Dr. Tamara Nichols Rodenbert, Bethany College President

Perhaps the first of many changes you’ll notice is the start date. While you may be moving in earlier, you’ll also be leaving campus earlier too to try and control the spread.

On most campuses classes will wrap-up before Thanksgiving break. Each academic schedule is different.

For Thanksgiving people will be traveling to see grandma and grandpa, so that’s the concern. That’s the plan for now. Dr. Daniel Mosser, WVNCC President

Here are the plans for some of the local schools.

West Liberty University will start on August 15 at The Highlands campus and August 17 on the main campus with staggered move-in dates. Classes will finish on campus on November 24 and final exams will be online.

West Virginia University will start classes on August 19. Students will remain on campus until November 24. After Thanksgiving, the last week of classes and finals will be online.

Bethany College students start classes on August 10 with a two-day staggered move-in prior to the first day.

West Virginia Northern Community College’s semester will begin on August 24. Students will not come back after Thanksgiving and complete finals online.

What about move-in?Chances are you’ll be getting information in the coming months about staggered dates to get into the dorms. It looks like masks will also be a must for students, faculty, staff and and visitors when within six feet of others.

At WVU and Bethany College, they’ll be provided for you on move-in day.

If you’re at WVU you’ll also be getting a baseline COVID-19 test.

It gives the university the best opportunity to identify those who are positive as we start the campus, isolate them, make sure they have the medical care they need. Rob Alsop, WVU Vice President for Strategic Initiatives

Enrollment numbers vary depending on the school, so class sizes and social distancing practices may also be a bit different. WVU plans to have classes at half capacity where they can, while at West Liberty they will just spread students out.

We know that we don’t have any large classrooms, so we don’t have any large classes. A class over 50 is unheard of on this campus, but we do have large classrooms where we can spread out. Dr. Steven Greiner, West Liberty University President

Options for online learning are also being developed at Bethany College.

Dining options may also differ and capacity will most likely be limited at places like rec-centers and student unions.

It’s all on a campus by campus basis to keep social distancing.

Each college also has a special COVID-19 portion to their webpage to keep students updates as more decisions are made.

Click on a school to be directed to more information: Bethany College, West Liberty, West Virginia University, WVNCC.