COVID-19 cases and deaths climbing as the omicron variant looms

WHEELING. W. Va. (WTRF)-The Ohio County Health Department says the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Wheeling are only getting worse. The department has announced 170 new cases in eight days and three deaths.

Meanwhile, medical officials worry how many more cases the holiday season and Omicron variant might bring in.

All eyes are on this new variant. But the big question is: Has Omicron hit locally? It hasn’t been detected around here yet, but medical officials fear this new variant will drastically increase the cases in no time.

Meanwhile, medical officials continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated. It not only protects you but everyone else. If you aren’t yet vaccinated, medical officials say wear a mask, social distance and do standard precautions, like hand washing, and avoiding large crowds.

But the sooner everyone gets vaccinated, the better.

“Now’s the time to stop putting our beliefs that I read something early in the pandemic, or ‘I’m against this for whatever reason’. It’s time to listen to medicine, science: Get vaccinated. Because if not, we’re gonna have some problems in our healthcare system very shortly.” Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County health Department

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department’s Howard Gamble says if you’re all vaccinated, it might be time for your booster. To get yours, the health department is open Monday through Wednesday, this week, and next.

Just call ahead for an appointment.