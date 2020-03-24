COVID-19 cases increases to 20 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed four new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha and Monongalia Counties Monday evening.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, March 23, there are currently 20 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

COVID-19 totals in West Virginia, as of 8PM 03/23/2020 – WBOY-TV

Tests have come back negative for 610 state residents.

Gov. Jim Justice held a statewide briefing Monday afternoon, issuing a Stay at Home Order that would shut down all ‘nonessential businesses‘ by 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

