Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COVID-19 cases increases to 20 in West Virginia

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed four new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha and Monongalia Counties Monday evening.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, March 23, there are currently 20 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

COVID-19 totals in West Virginia, as of 8PM 03/23/2020 – WBOY-TV

Tests have come back negative for 610 state residents.

Gov. Jim Justice held a statewide briefing Monday afternoon, issuing a Stay at Home Order that would shut down all ‘nonessential businesses‘ by 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter