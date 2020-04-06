COVID-19 cases near 4,500 in Ohio; DeWine orders retailers to limit customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine gave an update on COVID-19 in the Buckeye State on Monday.

As of April 6, there has been 4,450 positive coronavirus cases reported in Ohio. 1,214 cases led to hospitalizations and 142 state residents have died from the virus.

The governor has required retail stores in Ohio to limit the number of customers allowed inside, which begins at midnight on Monday.

DeWine congratulated several stores who already implemented those changes, such as Walmart and Target.

