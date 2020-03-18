COVID-19 concerns force Grand Vue Park to postpone events, close facilities

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Grand Vue Park has announced that all events have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

All facilities except the park office are all shutting down.

However, cabins will remain open. Therefore, if you have one booked or are planning to book one, you’re in the clear!

And outdoor goers can still enjoy the beautiful skyline the park has to offer.

The park is still open for passive recreation. You can still take walks. You can still get out and enjoy nature and play some disc golf, and enjoy the park, but we need to take precautions to protect our own employees as well as the public. So, that’s why we’ve closed the exterior restrooms. If you need the use the restroom, go ahead and use the park office. Craig White, General Manager – Grand Vue Park

The opening of the zip-line has been postponed until May 1.

