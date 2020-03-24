COVID-19 concerns hurting hospitality industry

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The hospitality industry is struggling to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, nearly four million jobs have been eliminated across the nation. Some hotels have chosen to close with occupancy rates down as much as 20 percent.

Although hotels in the Ohio Valley remain open, financial experts foresee a larger impact to the economy if business does not pick up.

That revenue is not getting through to the city, the county, the state and locally. That’s a pretty substantial loss of revenue. We have a good bit of tourism around here from a number of different spots and right now, that’s just non existent. So, the budgets may have to change and there may have to be some spending cuts. Jason Haswell, Managing Director – Monteverde Group

Officials with the American Hotel and Lodging Association recently met with President Trump and Congress in hopes of preventing more hotels from shutting down.

