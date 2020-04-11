COVID-19 coronavirus can be transmitted by simply ‘spitting on the sidewalk’

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s not a nice habit, even in the best of times. But during the coronavirus pandemic, spitting on the street or sidewalk is downright dangerous.

Belmont County Coroner, Dr. Troy Balgo, says the virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets.

And people out taking a walk or bending down to pet their dog, are coming in fairly close contact with whatever is on the ground.

We don’t want anyone spitting on the sidewalk or expectorating if they don’t need to. Years ago, tuberculosis was a big concern and there were rules put in place to make it illegal to spit on the sidewalk. We could be concerned with someone spitting on the sidewalk or in the grass. We recommend we don’t do that. Dr. Troy Bago, Belmont County Coroner

Dr. Balgo said it’s similar to exercising and that’s why the NBA was one of the first organizations to suspend play.

During exertion, a person has a much higher breathing rate and that means more droplets are being expelled, which translates to a higher chance of transmitting the virus.

