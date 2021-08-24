COVID-19 could be under control by Spring 2022 if more people are vaccinated says Fauci

After the FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci said if the “overwhelming majority” of the United States gets vaccinated the pandemic could be under control by Spring of 2022.
“We hope we’ll be there … but there’s no guarantee because it’s up to us,” Dr. Fauci told Anderson Cooper on Monday.
Dr. Fauci also said that the FDA approval could help allay concerns and convince a significant portion of Americans to get vaccinated.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 51.5% of the population is currently vaccinated