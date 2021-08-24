COVID-19 could be under control by Spring 2022 if more people are vaccinated says Fauci

FILE – In this May 11, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File)

After the FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci said if the “overwhelming majority” of the United States gets vaccinated the pandemic could be under control by Spring of 2022.

“We hope we’ll be there … but there’s no guarantee because it’s up to us,” Dr. Fauci told Anderson Cooper on Monday.

Dr. Fauci also said that the FDA approval could help allay concerns and convince a significant portion of Americans to get vaccinated.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 51.5% of the population is currently vaccinated