COVID-19 Operational Updates for City of Weirton

The city of Weirton could be even steps closer as its coping with the COVID-19 crisis.

Medical practitioners and city department heads reconvened Thursday afternoon during a COVID-19 operational update press conference.

According to city officials, there’s been some personnel changes with lay offs and hour cuts, all city services continues to operate, and the Community Center and Library has been closed to the public since the Pandemic hit.

Medical and city officials expect to meet for further updates Thursday, April 23rd in the City of Weirton Municipal Building. It will be live streamed again on Facebook starting at 2:30pm.

