COVID-19 pandemic creating hardship for Black Sheep Vineyard

ADENA, Ohio (WTRF) – The COVID-19 pandemic has altered businesses worldwide, and a local winery that depends on crowds is seeing a year like no other.

The Black Sheep Vineyard in Adena usually has live events every Saturday night, with bridal and baby showers every weekend. With that coming to a screeching halt, their business is hurting and they see social distancing at their place almost impossible.

I don’t know how we’re going to be able to spot people around our building and ensure that they’re far away from each other and we really don’t want to have to try to police that so we don’t know what we’re going to do. We’re just hoping for better news, just kind of like the grapes every year is different—some years are better than others. Financially this isn’t going to be as good a year as others obviously, so, it has had a profound affect. John Black, Co-Owner, Black Sheep Vineyard

The Black Sheep Vineyard is still open for carry out. You can call ahead or go inside to pick what you want.

Latest Posts: