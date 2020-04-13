COVID-19 pandemic pose challenges for children with special needs

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The elderly and patients with underlying health conditions are often recognized as most at-risk for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

However, the virus could have major implications for children with special needs if they do not practice social distancing.

Children with autism frequently suffer from epilepsy and anxiety disorders due to a weakened immune system while the disruption of their daily routine has caused another challenge.

Over forty years of research says that each child with autism has the best outcome when its 35-40 hours a week of intensive intervention of applied behavior analysis so that’s what we preach at the center so when they’re not in that routine it’s really hard for them. You could see increased behaviors at home which we’ve kind of been dealing with somewhat, you can see a regression in what they’ve already learned. Staci Stephen, Director of Development – Augusta Levy Learning Center

Officials encourage parents with special needs children to keep a daily routine to the best of their ability and continue practicing social distancing.

