COVID-19 recovery rates look promising in Belmont County

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Deputy Health Director, Rob Sproul, met with commissioners Tuesday to provide the latest COVID-19 update in Belmont County.

Positive tests have crossed the 300 mark with most cases coming within the rehabilitation and correction system.

Although the number of confirmed cases continue to expand daily, Sproul says the recovery rates are promising.

More than 100 residents are out of quarantine and health officials expect those numbers to go up in the upcoming days.

Every day, we get more and more coming into the recovery category, which is great. Most people with a healthy immune system are going to fight this off. Again, it’s the ones that are vulnerable with health issues—the elderly, that are more susceptible. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Director

Health officials also anticipate Gov. Mike DeWine to announce guidelines for gyms and swimming pools in the near future.

