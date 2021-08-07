COVID-19 survivors join together in celebration of life

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) COVID-19 has affected everyone but for some it changed their whole life.

WVU Medicine held a picnic at Wheeling Park to recognize COVID survivors and remember their lost loved ones.

At the picnic, survivors expressed their gratitude for life with foods, music, and raffle baskets. WVU Medicine event offered free vaccinations from noon- 1pm.

Those in attendance shared their stories and expressed their appreciation.

Joyce unfortunately ended up on the ventilator, so she required intensive care. She was with us for about 28 days. Just know that there is hope out there for people who are still facing it and going though it at the current time. Melisa Burkett, Nurse at WVU Medicine

I have no words. I’m grateful, I’m very grateful that I’m alive and that I had good care from all of the staff at Wheeling Hospital. Joyce Mcwherder, COVID-19 survivor

Joyce says she feels like a miracle and thanks God everyday.