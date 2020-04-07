COVID-19 tests return negative for employees at Tony Teramana Cancer Center

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – According to spokesperson Laurie Labishak, all employees at Trinity Tony Teramana Cancer Center in steubenville have tested negative for COVID-19.
The cancer center is now expected to reopen by the end of the week.
Four staff members tested positive for the coronavirus last week, forcing the center to close until tests were completed.
Latest Posts:
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci on what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle
- Workforce West Virginia ‘catching up really, really fast’ on unemployment claims
- Wheeling Right at Home offers free phone call check-ins
- No more booth sales; thousands of Girl Scout cookies waiting to be given to Ohio Valley essential workers
- Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic