COVID-19 tests return negative for employees at Tony Teramana Cancer Center

Coronavirus

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – According to spokesperson Laurie Labishak, all employees at Trinity Tony Teramana Cancer Center in steubenville have tested negative for COVID-19.

The cancer center is now expected to reopen by the end of the week.

Four staff members tested positive for the coronavirus last week, forcing the center to close until tests were completed.

