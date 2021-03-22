COVID-19 Vaccine Now Allowed To Everyone Over 16 Years Old In West Virginia

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his Monday coronavirus briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced that those 16 years old and older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Justice says they will still prioritize those 65 and above.

Gov. Justice said that those 16 years old and above can start getting vaccinated immediately.

“As we continue to lead the nation with our vaccine distribution, we do not want to take our foot of the gas,” Justice said. “I encourage all West Virginians to take advantage of this opportunity and get vaccinated.”

You can register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov

Those who don’t want to go online, can still call the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line (1-833-734-0965) or their local vaccine distribution location to be signed up by an operator.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 267,927 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 441,903 people in the state have received their first dose of the vaccine.