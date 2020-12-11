COVID-19 vaccine recommend by FDA panel, now studies begin for children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thursday was a big day for COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Thursday evening an independent advisory group to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended the FDA give emergency use authorization to Pfizer’s vaccine in people aged 16-years-old and up.

“In the story of Covid today is a huge day. If you think about this world war we’re in with the virus, once we get an FDA approved and CDC recommended, we will have a major weapon in defeating COVID19,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert with Ohio Health. “It really is a historical point in this story with COVID19.”

Moderna is also making progress. On Thursday the company announced 3,000 participants 12 to under 18-years-old will be enrolled in a COVID-19 vaccine study. This is in addition to the adults already enrolled.

“Number one it’s exciting that they’re committed to do the studies in the pediatric population. And its the right thing to do and I think it’s the right time,” said Dr. Octavio Ramilo, Director of Infectious Diseases at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Now that we have all the information in adults we can go back slowly and study the pediatric population. It’s very exciting for us as pediatricians but it’s also the right thing to do.”

According to Moderna’s CEO, the goal is to get data from the adolescents’ study in the spring so that can be used to support vaccination in the age group before the 2021 school year.

“I think it’s very very important that we can start these vaccine studies in children in the next few weeks,” said Dr. Ramilo.

Pfizer also started studies with its vaccine in a younger age group.